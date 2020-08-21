Portland protests headed toward ICE facility for the second night in a row

Protesters are gathering for a second night outside of the ICE facility in South Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland protesters are headed to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in South Portland for the second night in a row, according to social media reports.

The group is gathering at Elizabeth Caruthers Park like it did on Wednesday night.

“ICE will not stand by idly amidst an illegal riot targeting federal law enforcement officers and property. We will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our officers, and will vigorously pursue prosecution against anyone who puts them in harm’s way," said ICE spokesperson Tanya Román on Thursday.

No one's here. A crew is boarding up the windows and walls as a few officers pace around pic.twitter.com/hLtlWO7uP0 — Griffin - Live from Portland (@GriffinMalone6) August 21, 2020

On Wednesday night, protesters clashed with law enforcement, including ICE agents, in front of the ICE building. At around 11 p.m., the gathering was deemed a riot.

Police said officers fired tear gas and other munitions at the crowd during dispersal efforts. Two people were arrested.

Another group of protesters is gathering outside of the Portland Police Association building.

And a third demonstration happening at Sellwood Park. It is a Pop-up Protest Cinema 4 Black Lives. The date on the flyer says Thursday, 8/19, however journalist Cory Elia has confirmed it is happening on Thursday, August 20.