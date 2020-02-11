Watch Live: Oregon Gov. Brown discusses plan to prevent post-election violence in Portland

The governor will discuss a law enforcement plan that includes city, county and state resources.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) will be in charge of public safety to prevent and address potential post-election violence in Portland this week.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the move during a press conference Monday morning. She said she used her executive authority as governor to put in place the unified command structure for this week. Brown also said that the National Guard will be on standby and can be called up to help if necessary.

KGW is broadcasting the press conference live and live streaming it in the media player above and on KGW's YouTube channel.

"Voter intimidation and political violence will not be tolerated, not from the left, not from the right, and not from the center," Brown said. "Not this week, not any week in Oregon. ... Violence is never the answer. We stand here today, urging all Oregonians to commit to nonviolent expression."

The governor's executive order also means, that if necessary, law enforcement, including officers with the Portland Police Bureau, will be allowed to use tear gas in Portland, at the discretion of OSP or MCSO.

"They use [GS gas or tear gas] under extremely limited circumstances, in the situation to save lives and keep people safe," Brown said. "Law enforcement needs these tools at times to keep Oregonians safe and to protect property."

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said law enforcement's goal is to use no force at all in this election process.

"Our overarching goal is to keep the peace, to have a visible presence so people can vote peacefully," Reese said. "The governor's order is there to allow us to work in collaboration and in a model that was very successful on Sept. 26."

Brown implemented a similar unified command structure before planned rallies in Portland on Sept. 26 by the Proud Boys, a far-right group, and various anti-fascist groups. The dueling protests ended up mostly peaceful as the collaborating law enforcement agencies were able to successfully keep the dueling groups away from each other.

Following the election of President Donald Trump in 2016, there were several nights of mass demonstrations and riots in Portland. There have also been frequent protests in the city this year in response to police brutality and racial injustice, some of which have turned destructive.

Last week, law enforcement officials from the Portland Police Bureau, Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office urged people to demonstrate nonviolently following next week's election, regardless of the results.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced last week that a mutual aid agreement with state and federal law enforcement was being negotiated.

Last week, a spokesperson for the governor's office said it was most concerned about far-right political groups.