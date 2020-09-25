Watch Live: 'We will not tolerate any kind of violence this weekend' | Gov. Brown discusses police plan for Proud Boys' Portland rally

Brown will talk about a law enforcement plan that involves city, county and state resources to help keep the peace and protect free speech in Portland on Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. to talk about Saturday's planned rallies in Portland by the Proud Boys, a far-right group, and various anti-fascist groups.

Earlier this week, Oregon State Police (OSP) and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) denied a request from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) for help with crowd control during Saturday's rallies because of the city's ban on the use of tear gas.

The far-right group Proud Boys plan to hold a rally in North Portland's Delta Park on Saturday at noon, though Portland Parks Commissioner Amanda Fritz denied their permit on Wednesday due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

In response to the planned protest at Delta Park, multiple anti-fascist groups have planned to gather at the same time at North Portland's Peninsula Park, about 3 miles away. Another group, Safe PDX Protest, said they plan to meet at Delta Park before the Proud Boys rally begins.

Portland police said they're keeping tabs on another potential protest planned at Waterfront Park.

Portland police say they're developing a plan to manage traffic and thwart potential violence that could erupt at the events, given the groups' violent clashes in the past. PPB announced it's staffing up to deal with the expected crowd and working with other local agencies.

"We're trying to have a lot more resources in place and a lot more visible uniform police presence, rather than a heavy focus on crowd management," deputy chief Chris Davis added.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said police are anticipating a crowd of 1,000 to 3,000 people. Organizers for the Proud Boys rally said they expect 20,000 people.