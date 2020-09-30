Protests continue in Portland, making national news once again

Portland, the protests, Antifa and Proud Boys were all a topic of discussion during President Trump and Joe Biden's debate on Tuesday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests in Portland continued on Tuesday night as a group gathered outside the Penumbra Kelly Building in Southeast Portland.

Police said the group was told by loudspeaker not to enter the property or they would be trespassing and subject to citation or arrest. Officers made targeted arrests of some members of the group who entered the property. The crowd left the area by 1 a.m. Portland police said they didn't use any crowd control munitions.

Two juveniles were detained and released, police said, and officers arrested one man, 20-year-old Preston Cervantes of Tualatin for interfering with a peace officers, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree trespass and third-degree escape.

On Tuesday night, Portland made national news once again for its protests in the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic elect Joe Biden. When antifa and the Proud Boys were specifically mentioned, Trump stated that the Portland Sheriff supported him. The Multnomah County Sheriff came out with a statement shortly thereafter stating he will "never support him."

Trump also said to the Proud Boys organization, when asked if he denounced white supremacy, to "Stand back and stand by" a phrase that Proud Boys are already putting into action as a new phrase.

Proud Boys' Joe Biggs picking up on @realDonaldTrump 's statement from debate

On another online forum, they appeared to be celebrating the message.

Tuesday night’s protests come after a tumultuous Monday night protest where protesters and police clashed. According to a press release from police, one officer was punched in the head and several others sprayed with an undefined “chemical.”

A total of 24 people were arrested on Monday night.