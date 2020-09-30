Protests continue in Portland, making national news once again

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests in Portland continued on Tuesday night as a group gathered outside the Penumbra Kelly Building in Southeast Portland.
Police said the group was told by loudspeaker not to enter the property or they would be trespassing and subject to citation or arrest. Officers made targeted arrests of some members of the group who entered the property. The crowd left the area by 1 a.m. Portland police said they didn't use any crowd control munitions.
Two juveniles were detained and released, police said, and officers arrested one man, 20-year-old Preston Cervantes of Tualatin for interfering with a peace officers, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree trespass and third-degree escape.
On Tuesday night, Portland made national news once again for its protests in the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic elect Joe Biden. When antifa and the Proud Boys were specifically mentioned, Trump stated that the Portland Sheriff supported him. The Multnomah County Sheriff came out with a statement shortly thereafter stating he will "never support him."
Trump also said to the Proud Boys organization, when asked if he denounced white supremacy, to "Stand back and stand by" a phrase that Proud Boys are already putting into action as a new phrase.
On another online forum, they appeared to be celebrating the message.
Tuesday night’s protests come after a tumultuous Monday night protest where protesters and police clashed. According to a press release from police, one officer was punched in the head and several others sprayed with an undefined “chemical.”
A total of 24 people were arrested on Monday night.
Protests in Portland over racial injustice and police brutality resumed earlier this month after a brief hiatus due to wildfires across the state blanketing the city in smoky and unhealthy air conditions. Prior to that, there had been more than 100 consecutive nights of demonstrations, many of which ended with clashes between police and protesters, following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.