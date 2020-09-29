Police arrive at protest gathering spot in North Portland, make arrests

On Monday, police took early action by arriving at an "initiation point of a planned unpermitted march."

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police showed up at Kenton Park in North Portland, where a group of protesters gathered and took action earlier than seen on past nights of demonstrations.

The demonstrators are calling for the abolition of police and prisons. They met at Kenton Park and planned to march before police arrived at around 9:15 p.m.

Police said they arrived at the park after learning that it was the "initiation point of a planned unpermitted march." They confiscated shields and allegedly had objects thrown at them. At least two people were arrested.

In a tweet, police warned protesters to stay off roadways or be subject t oarrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, OC (oleoresin capsicum) munitions and/or impact weapons.

Fall is in the air here at Kenton Park, where there’s cold brew coffee, bowls of apples and well over 100 protesters aaannd POLICE HAVE DESCENDED ON THE PARK#PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/8BK2NGdByp — Beth Nakamura (@bethnakamura) September 29, 2020

Around 10 p.m., the group of protesters headed out to the Portland Police Union building. When they arrived, police announced that demonstrators need to stay off the road or be subject to arrest or citations, independent journalists tweeted.

There were multiple demonstrations over the weekend, including one Saturday night outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland. An unlawful assembly was declared and police bull-rushed and pushed protesters, press and legal observers. Videos on social media showing the aggressive tactics sparked criticism of police.

The demonstration Saturday night came after opposing rallies between far-right Proud Boys and various left-wing anti-fascist groups earlier in the day. Police arrested about 30 people throughout the day.