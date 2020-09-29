Police arrive at protest gathering spot in North Portland, make arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police showed up at Kenton Park in North Portland, where a group of protesters gathered and took action earlier than seen on past nights of demonstrations.
The demonstrators are calling for the abolition of police and prisons. They met at Kenton Park and planned to march before police arrived at around 9:15 p.m.
Police said they arrived at the park after learning that it was the "initiation point of a planned unpermitted march." They confiscated shields and allegedly had objects thrown at them. At least two people were arrested.
In a tweet, police warned protesters to stay off roadways or be subject t oarrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, OC (oleoresin capsicum) munitions and/or impact weapons.
Around 10 p.m., the group of protesters headed out to the Portland Police Union building. When they arrived, police announced that demonstrators need to stay off the road or be subject to arrest or citations, independent journalists tweeted.
There were multiple demonstrations over the weekend, including one Saturday night outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland. An unlawful assembly was declared and police bull-rushed and pushed protesters, press and legal observers. Videos on social media showing the aggressive tactics sparked criticism of police.
RELATED: ‘Deliberate attack on a journalist’: Police accused of being too aggressive during Portland protest
The demonstration Saturday night came after opposing rallies between far-right Proud Boys and various left-wing anti-fascist groups earlier in the day. Police arrested about 30 people throughout the day.
Protests in Portland over racial injustice and police brutality resumed earlier this month after a brief hiatus due to wildfires across the state blanketing the city in smoky and unhealthy air conditions. Prior to that, there had been more than 100 consecutive nights of demonstrations, many of which ended with clashes between police and protesters, following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.