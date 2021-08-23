Procession and memorial service to honor Oregon police Sgt. John Burright

On Sept. 4, 2001, a vehicle hit Sgt. Burright while he was helping a family in a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 5. He died on May 4, 2021.

ALBANY, Ore. — The public is invited to view a procession and memorial service for Oregon State Police (OSP) Sgt. John Burright on Wednesday. He died in May after a 20-year battle with severe injuries after being hit by a car.

On Sept. 4, 2001, a vehicle hit Sgt. Burright while he was helping a family in a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 5. Trooper Maria Mignano and Albany Police Department Officer Jason Hoerauf died. The accident left Sgt. Burright with debilitating and career-ending injuries, and he died on May 4, 2021.

The procession on Aug. 25 will start at 10:20 a.m. at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Albany. It will pass the Oregon State Police Albany Patrol Office, where Sgt. Burright spent most of his career. The procession will continue north on Interstate 5 to the Salem Armory for the memorial service.

Drivers should be prepared for road closures and long delays along the procession route, which includes I-5 between Albany and Salem. OSP encourages anyone planning to drive along the procession route between 10 a.m.-12 p.m. to find an alternative route.

After the procession, members of the public are welcome to attend the memorial service at 1 p.m. at the Salem Armory on 17th Street NE Salem. Public parking is limited.

