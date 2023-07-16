'This is our power in numbers': Tens of thousands of people celebrate Pride Parade in downtown Portland

Thousands of people enjoyed the annual Pride Parade in downtown Portland. Attendees said they are seeing more young families enjoying the parade festivities.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Tens of thousands of people flocked to downtown Portland on Sunday to watch more than a hundred floats go by for the 2023 Pride Parade.

Some people in attendance are regulars at the parade, but for others it was their first time. Some attendees noted a rise in young children enjoying the festivities.

"There's an element like a huge family reunion that happens here at the parade," said Debra Porta, executive director of Pride Northwest.

Porta helped organize the Pride Parade and said she expected an attendance of at least 45,000 people watching on the streets, plus 10,000 walking in the parade.

“People show up for this parade,” Porta said. “It’s the largest parade in the city of Portland.”

Some people met up with old friends. Ryan Talaski-Brown and his husband David enjoyed festivities with Rachel and Jamie Berg-Cavasan, who ordained Ryan. In return, the Talaski-Browns officiated Rachel and Jamie’s wedding.

The Berg-Cavasans have been attending the Pride Parade for decades, and have noticed a change in demographics.

"When we first started going to Pride, 25 to 30 years ago, the police were not on our side,” Rachel Berg-Cavasan said. “It's great to see the police actually marching with us and being there as part of our community now."

Despite the progress, many realize there are still many areas of the country where the LGBTQ+ community is not as widely accepted.

"I think it's super important, especially now,” Ryan Talaski-Brown said. “With the way LGBTQ rights are under attack in this country."

Porta said many people come from outside of Portland for the parade, since they may not be as accepted in the areas they live.

"This is our power in numbers," Porta said.