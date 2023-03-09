1 person hospitalized after fire under onramp to Steel Bridge

Portland Fire and Rescue found the fire inside an enclosed space under the onramp, which people had been using as a living space.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was hospitalized in serious condition on Wednesday after a fire broke out at a homeless camp concealed under the onramp to the eastbound entrance of the Steel Bridge, Portland Fire and Rescue said.

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to an initial report of smoke and a possible grass and brush fire at the corner of Northwest Naito Parkway and Northwest Everett Street. Crews found smoke coming from small cracks of a cinderblock wall under the bridge. They used sledgehammer-like tools to break open the wall and found a fire inside the enclosed space, which people had been using as a living space.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and searched the area under the onramp. One person, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

While crews searched the enclosed space, they found areas "modified with tunneled out zones" to create a series of different living spaces.

"This search was dangerous to fire crews due to the collapse potential of the bridge along with any damage to the bridge due to fire impingement," Portland Fire and Rescue said in a news release.

While the fire inside the onramp burned, embers from it caught a nearby tent on fire, Portland Fire and Rescue said. Crews were able to put that fire out and no one inside the tent was injured.

KGW reporter Tim Gordon checked out area under the onramp on Thursday. He tweeted a video showing large piles of personal belongings inside the enclosed area.

Fire yesterday at homeless camp under EB NW Everett ramp to Steel Bridge. People living under there for some time. Firefighters broke big holes in walls to get to it, rescued one w serious injuries. Ramp closed while @OregonDOT checks. Bridge itself is fine , open @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/XrZdDyLQvI — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) March 9, 2023

Portland Fire and Rescue has not released the cause of the fire.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed the onramp while engineers evaluate the bridge for any damage. As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the onramp was still closed. The Portland Bureau of Transportation is also evaluating nearby roads that are under their jurisdiction.

Fires at homeless campsites

Wednesday's fire is the latest one to break out at a homeless camp in the city. Portland Fire and Rescue says it has responded to more than a thousand tent or tarp-related fires within the last two years.

After a rash of fires at homeless camps in February, Commissioner Rene Gonzalez — who is in charge of Portland Fire and Rescue — put a pause on handing out tents and tarps to people living on the streets. The ban only applies to groups under the public safety bureaus that Gonzalez manages, namely Portland Street Response. Gonzalez encouraged people to use warming centers instead.