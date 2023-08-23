Portland Parks illegally destroyed 6 boats from public docks, report finds

The Ombudsman's investigation found a pattern of Portland Parks disregarding city regulations and regularly providing inaccurate information to boat owners.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland Parks & Recreation routinely didn't follow proper procedures to remove boats from public docks in 2022, according to a report released by the City Ombudsman Wednesday morning.

The Ombudsman's Office found a widespread pattern of Portland Parks disregarding city regulations and regularly providing inaccurate information to boat owners about when their boats could be seized, the review said. The agency illegally seized and destroyed six private boats from city-managed docks in 2022, according to the Ombudsman.



"The unlawful tows impacted vulnerable and marginalized community members, including some who were living on their vessels," the Ombudsman's Office said in a news release.

The city previously contracted with Multnomah County to handle boat tows, but Portland Parks started coordinating them in late 2021.

A boat owner filed a complaint in October 2022, sparking the investigation. After reviewing the complaint, the Ombudsman found that Portland Parks towed the person's boat without waiting 10 business days, the required time period. The boat was destroyed immediately after it was towed, rather than being stored for at least 30 days.

The report said a lack of understanding of state law among Portland Parks staff and disorganization contributed to the problems.

“The City’s handling of boat tows resulted in individuals unjustly losing their property and undermined their right to due process,” said City Ombudsman Jennifer Croft in the news release. “The City should do what it can to address the harm done to affected boat owners and ensure that the correct procedures are consistently followed in future.”