New temporary boat take-back program in Portland to remove 38 derelict vessels

During the 2022 legislative session the state granted about $350,000 for a boat take-back program in the metro area in hopes of keeping waterways clean.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Derelict and abandoned vessels on rivers and in the streets across the Portland metro area have been a consistent problem and a major threat to area waterways, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office River Patrol.

But for boat owners, these worn-down vessels can be difficult to move and even more expensive to dispose of.

“On average, it's about $2,500 dollars to dispose of a boat, and of course that can vary depending on how small or large it is," said Jon Mayer, director of the Metro Community Services and Education Division.

If an owner can't foot the bill, sometimes they go a cheaper route.

“They can just tie it to a tree, pull it off a trailer on to the side of the road or dump it in the river for no charge at all," said MSCO River Patrol Sgt. Stephen Dangler.

Metro, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon State Marine Board came together to try and solve the problem.

“So far, we’ve had 69 applications and we’ve approved 38 of those," Mayer said.

The team has been collecting applications since January 2023 and have completely disposed of 19 boats, several were pulled from nearby rivers.

Mayer said while this temporary program takes financial burden off of boat owners, it also keeps waterways clean.

“Depending on the boat, there could be asbestos containing materials in it, there could be gas or oil you know, if it has a restroom on it, black water," Mayer said.

As for those trying to enjoy the rivers, Dangler said these derelict boats can be a safety issue.

“If we didn’t do something with them, they were going to create a hazard or sink and end up being on the bottom of the waterway," Dangler added.

Metro expects this program to last until the fall, or until the funding runs out.