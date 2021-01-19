Portland police: No known threat of violence on Inauguration Day

Police are preparing for potential protests and large gatherings in the city on Wednesday following President-elect Biden's inauguration.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) says it is partnering with other regional authorities to prepare for potential protests and large gatherings in the city on Inauguration Day.

The PPB is holding a Tuesday afternoon livestream event featuring local and regional authorities. KGW will stream the event in the video player above and on YouTube.

There is currently no known threat of violence in Portland on Wednesday, police said.

“Criminal activity will be addressed as swiftly as resources allow,” said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. “People who engage in criminal activity are subject to arrest, especially those whose actions degrade the overall tenor of an otherwise peaceful gathering.”

The PPB said it has the following goals for responding to upcoming protests: