Portland police: No known threat of violence on Inauguration Day

PORTLAND, Ore — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) says it is partnering with other regional authorities to prepare for potential protests and large gatherings in the city on Inauguration Day.
The PPB is holding a Tuesday afternoon livestream event featuring local and regional authorities. KGW will stream the event in the video player above and on YouTube.
There is currently no known threat of violence in Portland on Wednesday, police said.
“Criminal activity will be addressed as swiftly as resources allow,” said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. “People who engage in criminal activity are subject to arrest, especially those whose actions degrade the overall tenor of an otherwise peaceful gathering.”
The PPB said it has the following goals for responding to upcoming protests:
- Protect people's constitutional right to assembly and free speech;
- Maintain peace, protect life and respond to incidents that threaten life;
- Prevent or stop violence, prevent or stop property damage;
- Discourage opposing groups from converging in order to prevent violence and best ensure community safety;
- Ensure follow-up investigation of criminal behavior that was not immediately addressed.