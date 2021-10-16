Portland police make arrest in May shooting case

Portland police arrested a man on a warrant from a shooting that happened in May 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting from May 2021.

Joseph Smoot, 30, has been arrested in connection to a shooting from May 28 that left a victim suffering from a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound.



On May 28, Portland police responded to the 12000 block of SE Ash Street to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

On Oct. 12, Smoot was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention center on an arrest warrant for assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and burglary in the first degree.