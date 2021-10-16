Portland police make arrest in May shooting case

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting from May 2021.
Joseph Smoot, 30, has been arrested in connection to a shooting from May 28 that left a victim suffering from a serious but non-life threatening gunshot wound.
On May 28, Portland police responded to the 12000 block of SE Ash Street to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
On Oct. 12, Smoot was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention center on an arrest warrant for assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon and burglary in the first degree.
Police searched Smoot's car and found a loaded 9mm pistol which was taken as evidence. Officials are asking anyone with information about this case
(PPB Case #21-144201) or any other shooting, to contact Portland police at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.