Portland police: 2 dead in Old Town shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people are dead after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Old Town, Portland police said.

On Sunday around 6:25 a.m., Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers responded to a report of shots fired from inside an apartment building on the 300 block of Northwest 6th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located two victims. Paramedics responded and found both people were dead.



An adult male believed to be involved in the incident remained on scene and officers detained him. Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.



Portland Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

If anyone has information about this shooting, they're asked to contact Det. Jeff Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Steve Gandy Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.