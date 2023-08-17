City of Portland accepts PBOT's plan to keep outdoor dining going long-term

“It started as a temporary quick fix and it turned out that we all really like it, and I think it's really helping the restaurant industry in Portland,” said Elise Benassi, operations manager for the popular pasta place Grassa. She's pleased with what happened at Portland City Council on Wednesday.



After consulting community members, including people in the restaurant industry, a long-term outdoor dining program was laid out at the city council meeting by PBOT leaders on Wednesday.



From sidewalk cafes to what PBOT is now calling "street seating" that's dining off the curb, the plan offers a variety of options and is very detailed. It will include the year-round and a seven-month seasonal permit as well. The permit fees for restaurants will vary greatly from $360 to $2000 dollars,depending on the type of permit. More pricing information will be released when city council votes to finalize the plan on Sept. 27. Applications can begin processing in October for new permits for 2024.



Over the past few years, the restaurant industry has seen some things work and some not. Safety for diners, drivers and pedestrians has always been a consideration, but it's been a work in progress.



Ivin Jones has been serving at Cheryl’s on 12th for nearly five years and he's all for the program.

