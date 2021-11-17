Portland switches to emergency water supply after fallen tree damages treatment plant

A windstorm sent a tall evergreen crashing into the Portland Water Bureau's Lusted Hill treatment facility in Gresham.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon, is using its emergency water supply system rather than the Bull Run watershed after a toppled tree damaged a treatment plant east of the city.

The Portland Water Bureau says it began using safe-to-drink groundwater from the Columbia South Shore Well Field on Monday, when a windstorm sent a tall evergreen crashing into the bureau's Lusted Hill facility in Gresham.