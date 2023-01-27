Plans underway to open Portland, Multnomah County warming shelters Sunday

Overnight lows will drop into the low 20s Sunday and Monday. The county said it opens shelters when temperatures drop below 25 degrees for at least four hours.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland and Multnomah County officials are making plans to open warming shelters due to dangerously cold temperatures early next week, although specific locations had not yet been announced as of early Friday afternoon.

If conditions are cold but dry, the threshold for opening shelters is when temperatures hit 25 degrees or below for at least four hours between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to a Friday afternoon notice posted on the county's website.

The Portland region is likely to hit that threshold starting Sunday. The current forecast calls for brief snow Saturday evening followed by increasingly cold temperatures overnight and into Sunday morning.

Cold and dry conditions are expected to persist through Tuesday morning, with overnight valley lows potentially dipping below 20 degrees.

Windy conditions Monday and Tuesday could also add a wind chill factor that will make things feel near 20 degrees even during the day, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

The city and county are coordinating to decide on shelter plans, the county said Friday, and outreach workers are working to supply extra winter gear and connect higher-risk individuals with overflow shelter beds.

Two 24-hour severe weather shelters will be open in Washington County, according to a county spokesperson. As of Friday, the plan is for both to open starting at 2 p.m. Saturday:

The Salvation Army Building, 1440 SE 21st Ave, Hillsboro

Beaverton Community Center, 12350 SW 5th St, Beaverton

Clackamas County's website says it opens overnight warming shelters when weather is predicted to be 33 degrees or lower, including wind chill. The county's webpage listed one open shelter at Molalla Hope Center on Friday.

KGW has reached out to all three counties about shelter plans and will update this story as more information becomes available.