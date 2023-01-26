Portland could see snow this weekend, but probably just a dusting

Evening snow is expected on Saturday amid colder temperatures, but it's more likely to be flurries and a light dusting than heavy snow accumulation.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is heading for another round of cold temperatures and possible snow flurries this weekend, although the city is more likely to see a light dusting of snow rather than significant accumulation.

Rain overnight Thursday and Friday morning will give way to drier conditions in the afternoon and into Saturday, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. Arctic air is expected to push southward Saturday night, lowering temperatures and changing rain showers to snow showers.

The cold front could arrive as early as 5 p.m. Saturday, Hill said, causing snow levels to quickly move to lower elevations and set up evening snow flurries between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the Portland area, although rapid gusty east winds will clear it out after that.

The roads could become icy for a bit, Hill said, and a dusting of snow is possible at that point, although limited moisture means there won't be a lot of accumulation. Valley temperatures will drop into the mid 20s by Sunday morning.

The bitter cold is expected to continue all the way through to Tuesday morning, Hill said, with overnight valley lows dipping into the mid to upper teens. East winds Monday and Tuesday will add a wind chill factor that could make things feel near 20 degrees even during the day.