Portland eye surgeon saws trees to get to emergency patients

Downed trees from this weekend's storm didn't stop Dr. Daniel Holland, eye surgeon at EyeHealth Northwest, from taking care of his emergency patients on Saturday.

STAFFORD, Oregon — EyeHealth Northwest tweeted out a couple of photos over the weekend of a man in short-sleeve blue scrubs wielding a chainsaw along with a couple other men sawing downed trees blocking a road.

They wrote: "Our doctors are here for you! Down trees [are] no excuse for Dr. Daniel Holland as he cuts his way out to see emergency patients".

Our doctors are here for you!! Down trees is no excuse for Dr. Daniel Holland as he cuts his way out to see emergency patients. #winterstorm #portlandsnow #eyehealthcare #eyehealth pic.twitter.com/fowEgrWbVa — EyeHealth Northwest (@EyeHealthNW) February 13, 2021

Dr. Holland, his sons and his neighbor used chainsaws to cut a bunch of trees and branches so cars could get through. This was in Holland's neighborhood in Stafford between West Linn and Wilsonville.

Holland is the medical director at EyeHealth Northwest Surgery Center and a practicing physician and surgeon.

He told KGW he had to get to his clinics in Portland to do emergency surgery on Saturday. Some of his patients can't see and absolutely can't wait to be seen.