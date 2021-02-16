Portland eye surgeon saws trees to get to emergency patients

STAFFORD, Oregon — EyeHealth Northwest tweeted out a couple of photos over the weekend of a man in short-sleeve blue scrubs wielding a chainsaw along with a couple other men sawing downed trees blocking a road.
They wrote: "Our doctors are here for you! Down trees [are] no excuse for Dr. Daniel Holland as he cuts his way out to see emergency patients".
Dr. Holland, his sons and his neighbor used chainsaws to cut a bunch of trees and branches so cars could get through. This was in Holland's neighborhood in Stafford between West Linn and Wilsonville.
Holland is the medical director at EyeHealth Northwest Surgery Center and a practicing physician and surgeon.
He told KGW he had to get to his clinics in Portland to do emergency surgery on Saturday. Some of his patients can't see and absolutely can't wait to be seen.
"A lot of times with eyes a lot of things can wait but there are a few things that can't wait," said Holland. "So things like retinal detachment, intraocular foreign bodies – both of which we've had this weekend – we need to kind of see those patients on an urgent basis - rain, snow or shine... Every once in a while you'll get that one patient, or a few patients, that need to be seen no matter what and we're just here for them."