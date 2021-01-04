Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a MAX train Wednesday evening in Southeast Portland, temporarily disrupting service for some riders.
The collision happened near the MAX station at Southeast 12th Avenue and Clinton Street around 6:10 p.m. Service on the MAX orange line was disrupted for nearly two hours, according to TriMet.
At 8:04 p.m., TriMet tweeted that the orange line had resumed regular service following the crash.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is in charge of investigating the collision.
No details about the person who was struck or the circumstances of the crash were released.