Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in Southeast Portland

Service on the MAX orange line was disrupted for nearly two hours, according to TriMet.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a MAX train Wednesday evening in Southeast Portland, temporarily disrupting service for some riders.

The collision happened near the MAX station at Southeast 12th Avenue and Clinton Street around 6:10 p.m. Service on the MAX orange line was disrupted for nearly two hours, according to TriMet.

Transit Police is investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a Max train on the Orange Line near the Clinton St. & SE 12th Ave. station. Detours/ shuttles are in place, avoid the area. — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) April 1, 2021

At 8:04 p.m., TriMet tweeted that the orange line had resumed regular service following the crash.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is in charge of investigating the collision.