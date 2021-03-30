Driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Clackamas County

The Tuesday morning crash in Happy Valley left a motorcyclist injured.

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning and authorities are asking for help identifying the suspected driver.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at Rock Creek Junction in Happy Valley, at the intersection of Highway 212 and Highway 224.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a red 2009 Cadillac GTS was heading west on Highway 212 when he ran a red light and hit a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist went over the car’s hood. The sheriff’s office said the rider’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect driver left the area, but not before witnesses took photos. The car’s grill and license plate were found at the crash scene.

Authorities said the driver stopped at a Safeway in Damascus and bought a few things in the store before abandoning the car in the parking lot. Deputies released several surveillance images of the suspect taken from inside the store.