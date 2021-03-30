Driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Clackamas County

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — A motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning and authorities are asking for help identifying the suspected driver.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at Rock Creek Junction in Happy Valley, at the intersection of Highway 212 and Highway 224.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a red 2009 Cadillac GTS was heading west on Highway 212 when he ran a red light and hit a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist went over the car’s hood. The sheriff’s office said the rider’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The suspect driver left the area, but not before witnesses took photos. The car’s grill and license plate were found at the crash scene.
Authorities said the driver stopped at a Safeway in Damascus and bought a few things in the store before abandoning the car in the parking lot. Deputies released several surveillance images of the suspect taken from inside the store.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or by submitting a tip online.