Oregon reports 1,152 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

There have been 130,246 cases reported in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,737 people who have died.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,152 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its daily update on Thursday. These new infections bring the state's total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 130,246.

OHA also reported an additional 29 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,737.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday were in the following counties:

Baker (7)

Benton (23)

Clackamas (70)

Clatsop (11)

Columbia (15)

Coos (11)

Crook (12)

Curry (1)

Deschutes (82)

Douglas (16)

Harney (6)

Hood River (9)

Jackson (75)

Jefferson (12)

Josephine (18)

Klamath (17)

Lake (3)

Lane (94)

Lincoln (2)

Linn (23)

Malheur (14)

Marion (137)

Morrow (9)

Multnomah (185)

Polk (13)

Umatilla (60)

Union (19)

Wasco (14)

Washington (162)

Wheeler (2)

Yamhill (30)

The number of people hospitalized with the virus fell to 415 people, which is 19 fewer than was reported on Wednesday. Additionally, 101 people are in intensive care unit beds with COVID-19, which is two fewer than was reported on Wednesday.

OHA has also been keeping track of the number of administered vaccines in the state. On Thursday, OHA reported 16,355 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were added to the state's total.

“While we hit the Governor’s goal of hitting 12,000 vaccines administered in a day last week,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen, “we want to sustain and expand our daily totals. The state can’t achieve our goal to deliver vaccinations quickly, efficiently and equitably, all on our own. I’m grateful for the hard work that staff in hospitals, local health clinics and other sites have put into ramping up vaccinations for Oregonians. Vaccines are the safest and most effective way we can end this pandemic.”

So far, Oregon has administered a total of 146,137 doses of COVID-19 vaccines of the 321,425 doses that have been delivered to sites across Oregon.