Oregon reports 41 more COVID-19 deaths, fourth-most reported in a day

There have been 95 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Oregon over the past two days.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Forty-one more Oregonians have died in connection with COVID-19, health officials announced on Wednesday. It’s the fourth-most deaths the state has reported in a day during the pandemic. It also comes a day after Oregon reported 54 coronavirus-related deaths, tying the most reported in a day.

The state’s coronavirus pandemic death toll is now 1,708 people.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,346 new COVID-19 cases. There has been a total of 129,109 known cases in Oregon during the pandemic.

Hospitalizations also jumped slightly. There are 434 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 31 more than reported on Tuesday. There are 103 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 10 more than reported on Tuesday.

OHA recorded 14,722 more administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 129,782 doses have been administered so far in Oregon. There have been 321,225 vaccine doses delivered to sites across the state.

Of the 1,346 newly reported cases, Multnomah County reported the most with 307, followed by Washington County with 110. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker: 16

Benton: 29

Clackamas: 105

Clatsop: 10

Columbia: 13

Coos: 9

Crook: 19

Deschutes: 89

Douglas: 25

Gilliam: 1

Grant: 8

Harney: 2

Hood River: 6

Jackson: 58

Jefferson: 23

Josephine: 64

Klamath: 32

Lake: 2

Lane: 98

Lincoln: 3

Linn: 50

Malheur: 24

Marion: 97

Morrow: 9

Multnomah: 307

Polk: 28

Tillamook: 11

Umatilla: 52

Union: 7

Wasco: 13

Washington: 110

Yamhill: 26