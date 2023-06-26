Oregon lawmakers react to end of 2023 legislative session

The session was interrupted by a six-week walkout led by Republicans. Lawmakers spent much of Sunday pushing through several bills.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon state legislators officially wrapped up the 82nd legislative session on Sunday.

"I'm not sure if I'll be able to remember this session tomorrow," said Senate President Rob Wagner. "I'm so exhausted right now."

The 2023 Oregon legislative session was interrupted by a six-week walkout — the longest in state history and the second longest in U.S. history. The Republican-led protest revolved around a piece of legislation aimed at expanding access to abortion and gender-affirming care.

"There were certainly challenging times and disagreements over policy and how our democracy is set to function," Wagner said.

To make up for time lost during the walkout, and to abide by the state constitution that prohibited the legislative session from continuing past Sunday, lawmakers were very busy last week and this weekend powering through a pile of still-pending legislation.

"I had plenty of nervous moments and can't deny being on the edge of my seat today," Dwight Holton said.

Holton is the CEO of Lines for Life and a big proponent of the 988 Implementation Act, also known as House Bill 2757. Lawmakers passed the bill in the nick of time.

"We are really excited about this," Holton said. "This is the single most important piece of suicide prevention legislation ever in Oregon. The single most important thing this act does is provide long-term stable funding for the work of 988. 988 is the new national crisis help line."

The legislature also pushed through some climate resilience bills and House Bill 2395, making the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone more broadly available, but that is not all.

"We took housing affordability straight on and homelessness, and we worked diligently to keep our communities safer from crime and gun violence," Wagner said.

It is certainly something to be proud of, but Wagner will not allow himself to get caught up in the accomplishments. He knows the work never stops .. there is more to do.

"I'm really hoping coming out of this it's a jeans and T-shirt and getting out in community and getting to know people on a human level," he said.

Republican leaders did not meet with reporters when the legislative session ended. They chose to release written statements.

Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp released the statement below.

"Despite continuous unlawful, uncompromising, and unconstitutional actions by Democrat leaders that put the 2023 Session and hundreds of bills at risk, Senate Republicans successfully negotiated a framework that got the session back on track so we could deliver on Oregon’s most urgent needs," Knopp wrote.