Gov. Brown to hold news conference on Oregon wildfires

At least nine people are dead, five people are missing and thousands of homes are destroyed.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a 1 p.m. news conference to give an update on the wildfires burning across the state.

At least nine people are dead, five people are missing and thousands of homes are destroyed after a historic wind event fueled wildfires around Oregon earlier this month. An estimated 1 million acres have burned, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.

Gov. Brown will be joined by state fire and emergency officials. KGW will stream the news conference in the video player above and on YouTube.

Brown toured the damage from the Almeda Fire in Southern Oregon on Monday. She said her priority was to secure resources necessary to help rebuild an "even stronger Southern Oregon."

Gov. Kate Brown witnesses damage from Almeda Fire firsthand

Oregon Governor Kate Brown tours devastation from the Almeda Fire.

