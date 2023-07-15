Firefighters brace for more fire dangers in Portland due to dry, hot conditions: 'We're on a heightened alert for wildfires'

On Saturday morning Portland Fire and Rescue extinguished a fire in Forest Park. Other fire departments are increasing staff.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Fire departments across Oregon are preparing for more wildfires, with hot and dry weather expected this weekend. Saturday morning, Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Forest Park.

Officials said less than an acre burned, but firefighters hiked a quarter mile to the area, carrying hose line attached to the fire engine.

Clackamas Fire is also preparing for an uptick in fires. The fire district added staff to a Sandy fire station by using a $35,000 grant from the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office. The Fire Marshal's Office allocated funds to rural fire stations throughout the state to increase staff during the dry season.

"So we have more firefighters out there to kind of man more rigs to get them where we need to have them," Clackamas County Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton said.

Hamilton said if anyone sees smoke, they should call the nearest fire department immediately.

"It doesn't take long, once those temperatures go up and that humidity level drops for that wildfire danger to just shoot through the roof."

Common creators of fires include unattended campfires, flicked cigarettes and towing chains that create sparks when dragged across roadway.

"With the increased temperatures and the lower humidity, it really makes all of the vegetation around us really susceptible to any kind of a spark," Hamilton said.

High temperatures are leading some families to rivers to cool off.

"It's hot and I have two little girls,” Troutdale resident Maribel Casdaman said. “And they get bored at home."

But lifeguards said fast running waters can also be dangerous.

"We always recommend bringing your own life jacket, and if you don't happen to have one here at Glenn Otto Park, we rent them out for free," AMR River Rescue Tech Maggie Leung said.

Leung said it’s also important to stay hydrated in the heat. Even while visiting rivers, firefighters said it’s important to remain aware of potential smoke.