Hwy 26 closed after large house fire spreads to nearby wildland near Banks, officials say

BANKS, Ore. — A fire that started as a house fire has been burning near Banks since Saturday morning. The fire has closed Hwy 26 in all directions and has prompted Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation orders for nearby residents.

At around 9:30 a.m. Banks Fire District reported being on scene of a house fire at the intersection of Hwy 47 and Hwy 26 west of Banks. As of 1 p.m. Saturday the fire has spread to nearby wildland.

All residents from the original structure are believed to be out, suffering only minor injuries, Banks Fire said.

The fire department has issued a Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation order to the area one mile south and one mile east of the fire. Nearby residents should prepare bags, food, water, animals and family, said Banks Fire Public Operations Scoot Adams.

Hwy 26 is expected to be closed throughout the afternoon. Detours are in place.

No information is available as to what caused the fire.

Here's what evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 Notice - Go Now: Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.