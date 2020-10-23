Oregon breaks daily record with 550 new cases of COVID-19

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported the state's highest daily case increase on Oct. 23.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported a new record high for its daily COVID-19 case count.

The state's health agency said there were 550 new cases in the state, breaking the previous record of 484 set on Oct. 8.

"Today’s case count is again a reminder that Oregonians cannot let their guards down, the OHA said in a news release.

There have been 41,348 cases total in Oregon since the pandemic reached the state in late February.

Three more Oregonians died of COVID-19 complications. The death toll is now at 649 people.

The new cases reported Friday are in the following counties:

Baker: 1

Benton: 9

Clackamas: 48

Columbia: 3

Coos: 5

Crook: 7

Curry: 1

Deschutes: 11

Douglas: 3

Grant: 1

Harney: 1

Hood River: 4

Jackson: 33

Jefferson: 1

Josephine: 1

Klamath: 1

Lane: 52

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 19

Malheur: 13

Marion: 57

Morrow: 1

Multnomah: 135

Polk: 3

Umatilla: 21

Union: 1

Wasco: 2

Washington: 91

Yamhill: 23

The state health agency released the following information about the three residents who died: