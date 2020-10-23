x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Local News

Oregon breaks daily record with 550 new cases of COVID-19

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported the state's highest daily case increase on Oct. 23.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
coronaviruses, virus that causes respiratory infections

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported a new record high for its daily COVID-19 case count.

The state's health agency said there were 550 new cases in the state, breaking the previous record of 484 set on Oct. 8. 

"Today’s case count is again a reminder that Oregonians cannot let their guards down, the OHA said in a news release. 

There have been 41,348 cases total in Oregon since the pandemic reached the state in late February. 

Three more Oregonians died of COVID-19 complications. The death toll is now at 649 people. 

RELATED: With COVID-19 cases again surging, Oregon updates face mask guidance

The new cases reported Friday are in the following counties: 

  • Baker: 1
  • Benton: 9
  • Clackamas: 48
  • Columbia: 3
  • Coos: 5
  • Crook: 7
  • Curry: 1
  • Deschutes: 11
  • Douglas: 3
  • Grant: 1
  • Harney: 1
  • Hood River: 4
  • Jackson: 33
  • Jefferson: 1
  • Josephine: 1
  • Klamath: 1
  • Lane: 52
  • Lincoln: 2
  • Linn: 19
  • Malheur: 13
  • Marion: 57
  • Morrow: 1
  • Multnomah: 135
  • Polk: 3
  • Umatilla: 21
  • Union: 1
  • Wasco: 2
  • Washington: 91
  • Yamhill: 23

The state health agency released the following information about the three residents who died:

  • An 82-year-old woman in Marion County tested positive on Oct.12 and died Oct. 21 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
  • A 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County tested positive on Sept. 21 and died Oct. 11 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.
  • A 68-year-old man in Multnomah County tested positive on Sept. 27 and died Oct. 18 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

RELATED: Bowling alleys, skating rinks allowed to reopen in Portland metro area

RELATED: Costco selling COVID-19 saliva test kits