Oregon breaks daily record with 550 new cases of COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported a new record high for its daily COVID-19 case count.
The state's health agency said there were 550 new cases in the state, breaking the previous record of 484 set on Oct. 8.
"Today’s case count is again a reminder that Oregonians cannot let their guards down, the OHA said in a news release.
There have been 41,348 cases total in Oregon since the pandemic reached the state in late February.
Three more Oregonians died of COVID-19 complications. The death toll is now at 649 people.
The new cases reported Friday are in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 9
- Clackamas: 48
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 5
- Crook: 7
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 11
- Douglas: 3
- Grant: 1
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 4
- Jackson: 33
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 52
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 19
- Malheur: 13
- Marion: 57
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 135
- Polk: 3
- Umatilla: 21
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 91
- Yamhill: 23
The state health agency released the following information about the three residents who died:
- An 82-year-old woman in Marion County tested positive on Oct.12 and died Oct. 21 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County tested positive on Sept. 21 and died Oct. 11 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.
- A 68-year-old man in Multnomah County tested positive on Sept. 27 and died Oct. 18 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.