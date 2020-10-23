Bowling alleys, skating rinks allowed to reopen in Portland metro area

The recreational businesses were previously not allowed to reopen in Phase 1 of Oregon's reopening plan. Health officials announced a change Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bowling alleys and skating rinks will be allowed to reopen in the Portland metro area for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut the businesses down seven months ago.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) revisited its rules and announced Thursday night that the two types of businesses could reopen in Phase 1 counties, which were they previously not allowed to do. Only four counties in Oregon are still in Phase 1: Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Malheur. Every other county is in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

OHA also released safety guidelines the businesses must follow. There must be at least 6 feet between groups of people. There can be no more than 10 people in a group and total capacity is limited to 50 people, including staff. Employees and visitors must follow the state’s face mask rules. The businesses must also close by 10 p.m.

It's a welcome change for owners who believed the previous restrictions unfairly kept their businesses closed. Gyms, arcades and other similar businesses were allowed to reopen when counties first entered Phase 1 in the late spring and early summer.

“I just need [elected officials] to know that there are bowling people in the tri-county area that are struggling hard,” Tigard Bowl co-owner Mark Pearl told KGW on Tuesday. “I mean this is our livelihood, it's our life.”