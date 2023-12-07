'Believe in Portland': Business owner partners with nonprofits to spread positive message

Rather than fixate on the city's issues, Adam Milne said he wants to be part of the solution and shed light on the positives in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The owner of Old Town Pizza & Brewing is challenging the negative narrative about Portland. He's hoping to spread positive messages about the city by creating T-shirts with a simple, yet powerful, statement on the back: 'Believe in Portland.'

During the pandemic, Adam Milne had to close down his business for 15 months. Over those months, he did a lot of soul-searching on how to address the challenges within the city.

"I thought, if we are able to make it through and reopen, I want it to be a positive force of change," he said. "Actually be somebody who that is creating solutions or at least trying to be part of the solutions. So that was my mission ... Can I build a coalition of like-minded people? And do something good for Portland?"

Milne, who bought the pizza shop two decades ago, said his sales are down 60% compared to a couple of years ago. He said he believes many people are avoiding downtown Portland.

At the beginning of the year, Milne decided to challenge the negative narrative about the city by creating new beer cans that pay tribute to Portland and the activities that people love to do.

But he wanted to take it a step further, so he launched a T-shirt collection that gives back to the community. Proceeds from every sale will go to a different nonprofit each month. Word Is Bond, a nonprofit that mentors and empowers young Black men, is the first recipient.

Milne said the nonprofit's founder, Lakayana Drury, came up with the phrase on the T-shirts.

"I have known Lakayana for a year and I said, 'Here’s this idea that I have and here are these T-shirts. I said, 'I can’t think of what to call it, how to tie it all together,' and he was really quick with, 'Believe in Portland,'" Milne said.

That message is on the back of the T-shirts and the iconic Portland stag image is on the front.

"I think what people can do is they can buy the shirts, know that they are giving back to the community, and then also wearing these T-shirts with pride, and say, 'You know what, I know that our city has challenges, but I want to see it move forward,'" Milne said.

What makes him believe in Portland?

"It is music and art, food, beverage, entertainment. You have the river and the mountains. We have it all. And I just think that there’s no city I would rather live in," he said. "I think that all of this news of the challenging things going on kind of takes over, and the good and the heart of our city gets missed. I would just really like for those great things to get a light shined on them."