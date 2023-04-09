Crews rescue 2 kids, 4 adults at Cannon Beach over Labor Day weekend

The rescue was one of six emergency calls that crews responded to that day, the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District said.

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — First responders and lifeguards rescued two kids and four adults who were swept out by a rip current at Cannon Beach on Saturday.

Lifeguards were patrolling the beach when they saw the group of people get swept out at Chapman Point near the northern part of the beach. A lifeguard entered the water while another requested help from the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District and the Seaside Fire & Rescue surf rescue teams. A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) helicopter was also requested and two jet skies were deployed. The lifeguards, the two jet skis and three surfers were able to bring all six people safely back to shore, according to Cannon Beach Lifeguards.

The six people and the rescuers were medically evaluated. One lifeguard was treated for a minor injury, Cannon Beach Lifeguards said.

The rescue was one of six emergency calls that crews responded to that day. Cannon Beach Lifeguards asked beach goers to be extra careful and released the following safety tips:

Do not turn your back to waves

Do not play on, or near logs that are in the water.

Keep and eye on the rising tide

Always wear a wetsuit or USCG approved (properly fitted) life vest when in or near the water

Do not go deeper than you thighs into the water

