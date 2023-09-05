Friends pay for Astoria man's ashes to be sent to space

Astoria radio personality Jeffrey Nelson, known for his many celebrity impersonations including a spot-on William Shatner, died in September 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

ASTORIA, Ore. — His friends described him as "nice guy", the type who was easy to talk to.

Dan Boettcher said that's how he became friends with Jeff Nelson 30 years ago. Nelson died in September of 2021 from natural causes.

"Every Friday or Saturday night, we'd go down and have a beer and shoot a couple of games of pool and it took off from there, and we became friends," Boettcher said.

As a former radio personality at a local Astoria station, Nelson used his gift for talking to make friends. Boettcher said he loved to impersonate his favorite celebrities.

"Give him half a chance and he'd do his William Shatner impression for you or Johnny Carson, or any number of different things he did. Scotty, Shatner, Spock, Johnny Carson, some of the characters from the Simpsons," Boettcher said, listing off some of the many impressions Nelson did.

The Shatner impression in particular was award-winning. In 2011, Nelson submitted a video for the "International Talk Like William Shatner" contest.

"Later he goes, I won! I said, well why not, you've been doing him ever since he debuted," Boettcher recalled after watching the video in the living room of his Astoria home.

Nelson's love for Star Trek spanned decades. He would attend Star Trek conventions and even met his favorites, like James Doohan, who played Scotty, and William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk.

So it's only fitting that his love for space is sending him there. After his death, a group of friends— including Boettcher— thought sending Nelson's ashes to space would be the perfect way to honor their friend.

"We just thought this would be a neat thing for him because he just wanted to be cremated," Boettcher said.

They researched a company called Celestis, which specializes in memorial flights to space. His ashes will be sent to outer space in a small metal capsule aboard a rocket.

"This is the perfect thing for Jeff, being the Star Trek fan and all the outer space thing," Boettcher said.

Nelson had previously been scheduled for a Celestis mission called Aurora, but it was delayed in November 2022 and when it launched on May 1, the rocket malfunctioned shortly after takeoff and never reached altitude.