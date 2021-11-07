Mom and 2-year-old fall 50 feet while hiking Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A mother and her 2-year-old daughter fell approximately 50 feet while hiking Multnomah Falls, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MSCO). Both people are expected to be okay.



MCSO said at around 12:19 p.m., deputies arrived at Multnomah Falls after being called about the two hikers falling near the trail. The mother and daughter were assisted by other hikers including an off-duty ER doctor.