Police are looking for a missing Vancouver toddler

Zayne Alex Taylor was last seen with his father Caden Milligan who fled with the child following a criminal investigation, according to police.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police have asked for help from the public in finding 3-year-old Zayne Alex Taylor.

Taylor was last seen with his father Caden Milligan who does not have custody of the child. He reportedly fled with Taylor following a criminal investigation, according to police,

Milligan is possibly driving a black Subaru Outback.

Taylor is described as standing 3-foot tall, weighing 26 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt color unknown and tan Carhart pants.

Milligan is described as standing 6-foot 1-inch tall , weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt color and faded blue jeans.

Officers ask for the public to not approach or contact Milligan if spotted but to instead call 911.

Anyone with information about Taylor or Milligan is asked to contact Vancouver police or call 911.

