Search continues for missing, endangered Gresham man

Police said Wesley Ash depends on medication and functions at the level of a 14-year-old.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Family and community members continued their search for a missing Gresham man on Monday.

According to police, 22-year-old Wesley Ash was last seen around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday at the Rockwood Library at 17917 Southeast Stark Street.

Wesley’s family said Ash is developmentally disabled and functions at the level of a 14-year-old but lives just a couple blocks from the library. He did not have his phone or medication with him when he left home.

“Everyone knows that this is really out of Wesley's character,” said Wesley's cousin Melony Buenger. “This isn't something that he would typically do, so we're really afraid for him.”

On Monday afternoon, Buenger led a community search for Ash. Several volunteer teams passed out flyers and checked for ring camera video in the neighborhoods around the library.

“We just ask for all the prayers," said Buenger. "Anyone who can be praying for us, we know there's power in prayer.”

Gresham police issued an alert, calling Ash missing and endangered.

Surveillance images showed him heading west after leaving the library while family members said he should have gone east.

He’s described as 5-foot-8, 145 pounds with hazel eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and dark gray shoes.

Police are asking anyone who sees Ash to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

“We want him home,” said Buenger. “We love him.”

