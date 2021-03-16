Age progression photo released of teen who went missing in Salem in 1975

Brian Page disappeared after leaving a house party in Salem in 1975.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age-progressed photo of what Brian Page would look like today, some 46 years after he disappeared at the age of 16.

"He was a smart kid and a handsome boy and he did really well in school," said sister Cathy Reeder.

Cathy was with Brian when he vanished on Jan. 12, 1975. She said she and Brian were with some friends at a house party in Salem. Brian and one of those friends, Cathy said, experimented with some drugs.

"My brother, I believe, took off in the car and drove wherever and we never saw him again," she said. "There was no sign, no trace of the car whatsoever."

The car was a 1962 turquoise Volkswagen Bug with Oregon license plate 7P3626.

"The detectives were always really nice to my parents," Cathy said. "My parents were the ones dealing with it. I wasn't. They just didn't have evidence and it faded away."

Brian's disappearance left behind a gaping void in the family. Cathy said her parents eventually passed away. They never knew what happened to their son.

"There are four of us living now, five of us, excuse me," she said. "We'd really like to know."

This explains the family's eagerness to help investigators. Cathy said not too long ago she and another sibling gave DNA to detectives to put in Brian's case file.

"She said it's an active case," Cathy said. "Still open but nothing has been found or anything has happened so far."

Cathy's reminded of that often but perhaps never more so than on Brian's birthday. Monday would have been Brian's 63rd birthday.

"We would've stayed in contact and I would've called him or mailed him a card and so forth."