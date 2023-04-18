Missing 17-year-old from Vancouver found safe after abduction Sunday, police say

Deliah Charlson was found safe after she was abducted during her routine walk to work Sunday morning.

VANCOUVER, Wash — Vancouver police said a missing 17-year-old girl who was abducted on her routine walk to work on Sunday was found safe later that evening.

At the time, Deliah Charlson was last seen on April 16 between 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. She was leaving her home to walk to her place of work at Kitchen Table at 709 Northeast 136 Avenue in Vancouver, Washington. Deliah had texted her family that she arrived at work around 7:30 a.m. but employees said she never showed up to work.

Some of her personal items were found near her work, suggesting she was in the area, according to police.

She was later found in an area unfamiliar to her later that evening around 8:30 p.m. in Portland near Southeast 77 Avenue between Southeast Woodward Street and Southeast Tibbetts Street.

Police is asking the public's help in locating a potential vehicle of interest, a 2000's model black sedan. Anyone who has information or was near any of those locations can email Detective Dewey at james.dewey@cityofvancouver.us or Sergeant Julie Ballou at Julie.ballou@cityofvancouver.us.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here