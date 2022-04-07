Missing Canadian teenager found in Oregon; Oregon City man arrested for kidnapping

The 13-year-old girl was reported missing in Edmonton, Canada on June 24. The arrested suspect faces charges in both Oregon and Canada.

OREGON CITY, Ore — A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Edmonton, Canada 10 days ago has been found in Oregon, and an Oregon City man has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping.

Noah Whitefield Madrano, 41, will face charges of child luring in Canada and may face additional charges as the investigation continues, according to a press release from the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).

The press release said the investigation involved multiple other law enforcement agencies in both the United States and Canada, including the FBI.

The teen has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation, EPS said, and police are making arrangements to return her to her family. Global News reported that the girl's parents posted to Facebook that they were on their way to Portland to pick her up.

Oregon City police confirmed officers arrested Madrano on Saturday per a request from the FBI and he is being held in the Clackamas County Jail. According to the jail roster, Madrano faces Oregon state charges of second degree kidnapping, first degree sexual abuse and second degree rape.

The Portland FBI office confirmed Madrano was arrested for allegedly luring the 13-year-old from Canada to the United States, and that the girl was found in Oregon City, but declined to comment further.

The Edmonton Journal reported that Portland-based radio station KBOO-FM tweeted on Sunday that it had received "disturbing information regarding the behavior of an on-air volunteer that we had no knowledge of prior to this morning." A subsequent tweet states that the station has taken "appropriate actions regarding this person's involvement with KBOO."

The tweets do not mention the name of the volunteer in question, but the Journal reported that Madrano was listed as a producer of a podcast that aired on KBOO, and that the since-deleted most recent episode featured a segment in which the host pretends to have phone sex with a teenage girl.

The Journal reported that it spoke to a KBOO official who said the station didn't know about the segment before it aired, and that it had removed the episode from its platforms.

A LinkedIn page for a person named Noah Madrano lists him as the developer of a podcast that it says airs on KBOO. A Google search for the podcast's name returns results pointing to a page on KBOO's website, but the page appears to have been deleted.

KGW reached out to KBOO for comment, but has not yet heard back.