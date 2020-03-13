PORTLAND, Ore. — Meals on Wheels People said Thursday that dining centers will be handing out take-home meals to those that use the service in Multnomah, Washington and Clark counties starting Friday, March 13.

Home-delivery service will continue uninterrupted using a non-contact delivery method. Volunteers will no longer hand-deliver meals, instead keeping a six-foot distance between clients and volunteers.

Anyone showing flu-like symptoms will be asked to stay at home rather than risk exposure to seniors.

According to a news release, "diners may return to the centers on weekdays beginning Monday, March 16, between 10 a.m. and noon to pick up meals. Pick-up stations will be established outside each of the neighborhood dining centers."

“We want to ensure the safety of our employees, participants and our volunteers,” said Meals on Wheels People CEO Suzanne Washington. “Because we work with an older population that is more vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus, we are being especially vigilant in light of the current environment.”

