PORTLAND, Ore. — Several events in the Portland and Vancouver areas are being canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

March 11

The 2020 NCAA women’s basketball tournament games will be played without fans in attendance March 28-30 at the Moda Center in Portland. The NCAA on March 11 announced that in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, only essential staff and family members will be allowed to attend games during the men's and women's tournaments. Both Oregon and Oregon State are expected to host games in the early rounds of the women's tournament.

Powell's City of Books has canceled several upcoming events with authors.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Oregon: By the numbers

RELATED: Timeline: Coronavirus in Oregon and Washington

In Oregon, the risk of contracting COVID-19 remains low, according to officials. At KGW, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: kgw.com/FactsNotFear