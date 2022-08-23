McMinnville police respond to a man with a gun at an assisted living complex ending in a deadly shooting

A staffer at the facility reported hearing a single gunshot and said they later saw one man on the sidewalk apparently dead.

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — McMinnville police responded to an incident at the Vineyard Heights Assisted Living apartments where a man was shot Tuesday afternoon, according to witnesses.

The assisted living facility went into lockdown just after 2 p.m., according to Attaily Myrick, a medication technician at Vineyard.

Tenants were told there was a man with a gun on the sidewalk. Myrick said she saw the police arrive, but did not see the alleged man with a gun.

Staff heard a single gunshot, she said, but it was unclear if police fired the shot or if the man shot himself.

McMinnville police could later be seen on the street performing CPR on someone, and Myrick said she later saw a man's body being put into a body bag.

One nearby resident said the man who was shot lived in the apartment building, but had only been there about three weeks. He said police came into the building to search the man's apartment after the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.