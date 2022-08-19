Man shot by police after reportedly attacking officer in Hillsboro

Hillsboro police said there is no danger to the public. The block surrounding the shooting was closed for several hours for an investigation.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man was shot by police in Hillsboro Friday afternoon after reportedly attacking an officer.

Civilian witnesses reported that the man attacked the officer near his patrol vehicle at around 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Hillsboro Police Department.

The officer responded with "lethal force" and there was an officer-involved shooting, according to Sgt. Stewart Kelsey, Hillsboro police public information officer.

Kelsey declined to comment on the status of the officer or the suspect, but said there were no outstanding suspects and no danger to the public.

The attack occurred in the same block where the Hillsboro Police Department's headquarters is located, at 250 Southeast 10th Avenue.

"It was a rapid response, obviously, and we're pleased that we're that close," Stewart said.

The Washington County Major Crimes Unit was called out to investigate the scene, according to the news release. The team is made up of detectives from law enforcement agencies throughout the county and is coordinated by the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

MAX Blue Line service from Fair Complex/Hillsboro Airport to Hatfield Government Center disrupted due to police activity. Bus shuttle to service stops from Fair Complex/Hillsboro Airport to Hatfield Government Center. Expect delays. — TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) August 19, 2022

Southeast Washington Street was closed for several hours between 10th and 12th Avenues in Hillsboro.

The MAX Blue Line runs through the area along Washington Street, and service was suspended west of the Fair Complex/Hillsboro Airport station, with shuttle buses running to the Hatfield Government Center station.