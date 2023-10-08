Portlanders evacuate just ahead of deadly Maui wildfire: 'It's heartbreaking'

Some Oregon visitors to Maui have seen first-hand when a fire tore through the city, leaving mass destruction in its wake. They were forced to leave.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials in Hawaii confirm the death toll from the wildfire on Maui has spiked to 53 people, and that number is expected to grow. More than a thousand structures have also been destroyed.

It’s a horrible situation on the ground in Maui and people in the Pacific Northwest want to help.

On Thursday KGW talked with Portland-area people who have escaped the worst of the wildfires and are still on the island and those who have made it home to Portland.

“The fire in Lahaina started first so we were thinking we were in the clear, then boom, out of nowhere,” said Jessica Miller,

Miller was visiting her aunt's home in Kihei, about 20 miles south of Lahaina, when they received the evacuation order as the wind-driven fires began to rage.



After landing at Portland International Airport late Wednesday night, she said it was a scary chaotic experience.



“Thank god we had our baggage packed from the night before so we could just get out,” said Miller.



The fires on Maui are causing heavy hearts around the world, with the death toll climbing on an island so full of beauty and tradition that is now being decimated by wildfire.



“What was really sad was, we were just in Lahaina, I think a day or two before the fires, and I don't know what's left. It's like there's so much history there and it's heartbreaking,” added Miller.



Local organizations are stepping up to help. The Jewish Federation of Greater Portland is joining its national effort to raise donations to help Hawaiians survive and eventually reset.

Bob Horenstein, with the federation, said unfortunately we know something about devastating wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.



“And so hopefully we can empathize with the people of Maui and the big island and we could be supportive of what their needs are. It's really important that we respond just from a humanitarian point of view,” said Horenstein.



KGW also spoke with a rabbi from Portland, who is in Maui.



“It's really devastating, this really is a piece of paradise,” said David Kosak, the Senior Rabbi of Congregation Neveh Shalom via Zoom. He and his family are safe at a condo in Kihei.



A beautiful sunset picture he sent KGW is filtered by the smoky skies that are burning their eyes. The Kosak family is trying to book a flight to end their visit early. In the meantime, they are witnessing locals come together in extremely trying times.



“And that gives us a real sense of the aloha spirit. And the sense of camaraderie and that people are really in it together, which is really helping everyone right now... it is such an elevated and gorgeous way that people normally live it serving them well now, but it's very, very sad.”