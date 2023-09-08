Oregonians from Hawaii fear the safety of friends and family on Maui as wildfires rage

David Kahoilua, owner of Bamboo Grove in Portland, was born and raised in the town of Lahaina, which has been devastated by one of the fires.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Thousands of families’ lives are forever changed after a wildfire ripped through Lahaina, out of control, on the west shore of Maui. At least six people are dead and dozens injured, Hawaii official says.

Many people had to jump into the ocean to safety from the blaze.

"I have a lot of childhood memories of jumping off those walls just into the water for fun," said David Kahoilua, owner of Bamboo Grove in South Portland. “I can’t imagine the sudden terror — had to have been crazy. To have to wake up in the middle of the night and have to flee and jump in the ocean to save their lives.”

Kahoilua was born and raised in Lahaina. Hearing the devastating news on Wednesday was earth-shattering.

“It’s an old town mostly wood all crammed together,” said Kahoilua. “So I’m hoping for the best but knowing the way it is, I can only imagine what’s going on.”

Like many Native Hawaiians, Kahoilua reached out to family and friends to ensure they were alright. But with the wildfires causing more than 14 thousand power outages, and destroying hundreds of homes and businesses — it hasn’t been easy.

He’s praying for their safety and a message to know they’re okay.

“[It’s a] big concern,” said Francis Doo, a server at Bamboo Grove. “Especially for my nephew because there’s no real communication and they don’t know if the houses are still standing.”

Doo is also a Native Hawaiian and is still grappling with the idea that much of Lahaina is gone, with some family still in the area. He finished his work shift at Bamboo Grove with 15 messages from family members — some of which he had seen just three weeks ago.

Many of those texts included prayers and unanswered questions about what their future holds.

“Yeah, I don’t know. I’m just sad because — the not knowing — [and] because we’re so far away.”

The Oregon State Fire Marshal hasn’t sent any firefighters to Hawaii yet but said it will consider the request if it's made.

The Portland Salvation Army division also said they too are on standby to help.

“Within a short period of time we could probably find 20 to 30 people to go from out Portland, southern Idaho region,” said Major Bob Lloyd, the Metro coordinator for the Salvation Army.