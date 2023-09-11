2 Portland women die in crash with box truck in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office identified the women who died in the crash as Lisa Boylan and Joan Rohrer.

ST PAUL, Ore. — Two Portland women died in a crash with a box truck on Saturday near St. Paul, the Marion County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday.

The crash, between a Buick sedan and a refrigerated commercial box truck, happened at around 5:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of McKay Road Northeast and Case Road Northeast. The sheriff's office said the truck was driving west when it crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into the sedan.

The driver of the Buick, Lisa Boylan of Portland, died at the scene. The passenger, Joan Rohrer of Portland, was flown to a Portland hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the truck, Porfirio Perez Martinez of Clackamas, was injured and taken to a hospital in Newberg. He's expected to survive.

Roads were closed in the area during the investigation.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash and said it has no other details to release at this time.

