Man's body recovered after presumed drowning in Seaside

SEASIDE, Ore. — A man who apparently drowned was recovered from the Seaside Estuary on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Seaside Fire & Rescue medics were called to the estuary just before 3 p.m. and found a body in the water.
Efforts to revive the man were not successful.
The man’s name will not be released until his family is notified.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine his cause of death. Authorities said it appeared he “succumbed to the elements”.
The city of Seaside is warning everyone who intends to spend time in the water over the holiday weekend that despite warm weather, the ocean and nearby waterways are as dangerous as ever. The waterways were turbulent on Thursday, authorities said.