Man's body recovered after presumed drowning in Seaside

Seaside Fire & Rescue medics were called to the Seaside Estuary just before 3 p.m. and found a body in the water.

SEASIDE, Ore. — A man who apparently drowned was recovered from the Seaside Estuary on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Seaside Fire & Rescue medics were called to the estuary just before 3 p.m. and found a body in the water.

Efforts to revive the man were not successful.

The man’s name will not be released until his family is notified.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine his cause of death. Authorities said it appeared he “succumbed to the elements”.