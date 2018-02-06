PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man was killed in a shooting at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland Saturday morning, police said.

Police were called at 8:30 a.m. to the shooting at 1701 Southwest Jefferson Street.

Officers at the scene learned that students and others arriving for morning courses had found a man in his 60s injured inside the building. They attempted to save his life but he died shorty after police arrived.

Police did not identify the man, but said he had reason to be in the school before it opened.

Woman with a Oregon Culinary Institute uniform is crying, says the shooting victim “had reason to be in the school”.



I asked if that meant they were a student or staff member.



She said yes but wouldn’t specify.



No arrests. No description of a shooter. pic.twitter.com/r3iyrLYcem — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) June 2, 2018

Officers searched the building to ensure there were no other victims. No suspects were located and there is no suspect description.

"We're just not sure what we're looking for," said Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Burley said the Oregon Culinary Institute would be closed for several hours.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 503-823-3333.

