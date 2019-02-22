PORTLAND, Ore. — A 21-year-old man who was arrested last month for allegedly running down three pedestrians in NE Portland has been arrested again, this time for allegedly robbing an Oregon City pharmacy.

Police say Austin Keever-Nyberg was armed with a knife when he jumped the counter at the Rite Aid inside the Oregon City Shopping Center around 9 p.m. Thursday. Police say Keever-Nyberg ordered all the employees to the ground, stole medication from the back of the store, and then fled the scene. No one was injured.

Clackamas Co. Jail

Police say Keever-Nyberg then got into a car with 19-year-old Jacob Peterson. The pair tried to flee the scene, but police pinned them in and eventually arrested both men.

Keever-Nyberg is facing charges of robbery, coercion, menacing and unlawful use of weapon. He's behind bars on a $272,500 bail.

Peterson is facing robbery charges.

Keever-Nyberg was arrested about a month ago on three counts of first-degree attempted assault. Police say he was driving a truck when he ran down three people, hitting at least one of them.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera and went viral: