Jury returns $3.2 million verdict against Alaska Airlines in wrongful death lawsuit

Bernice Kekona, who was in a wheelchair, fell down an escalator at the Portland airport in 2017, resulting in injuries that led to her death, the lawsuit stated.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A jury returned a verdict Monday against Alaska Airlines for $3,189,672 in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against it after a woman's fall down a Portland International Airport escalator in June 2017.

The family of Bernice Kekona, a Spokane, Washington woman who died four months after her fall, filed a wrongful death suit against Alaska Airlines in December 2017, alleging neglect at the airport contributed to her injuries.

The airline filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit but a U.S. District Judge ruled against the motion in March 2018.

In June 2017, the 75-year-old Kekona was traveling from Hawaii to Spokane with a transfer of planes in Portland, according to the wrongful death lawsuit filed in December 2017. The grandmother was disabled with an amputated leg and other health issues.

At the Portland airport, while trying to get to the gate to her connecting flight, she fell down an escalator, resulting in significant injuries that led to her death, the suit states.

Kekona's family said that they had requested gate-to-gate service for their mother, who needed wheelchair assistance. According to the complaint, gate agents met Kekona as she deplaned in Portland and provided her a wheelchair ride to the top of the skybridge. She was then left alone and became confused, leading her to tumble in her wheelchair down an escalator. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Kekona was assisted by emergency workers after her fall and was taken to a Portland hospital for treatment. In September 2017, she entered a Spokane hospital for care of a leg wound that her lawyers contend was caused by the initial Portland airport fall. She died two weeks later.