PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw will hold a Thursday afternoon news conference to discuss an investigation into text messages between the commander of the police rapid response team and Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson.

The investigation stems from a Willamette Week report back in February detailing texts between Lt. Jeff Niiya and Gibson, whose far right-wing group has been involved in several violent clashes in Portland with left-wing anti-fascists since President Donald Trump was elected.

The texts show Niiya had a friendly rapport with Gibson, frequently discussing Gibson's plans to demonstrate.

Wheeler called the messages "disturbing" and said they crossed "several boundaries." He then ordered the investigation.

According to police, Wheeler and Outlaw will discuss the investigation findings and highlight changes in the way the bureau now manages its liaison program.

KGW plans to stream the news conference at 2 p.m. Watch it live here

Read: Emails released | Texts released (Pt. 1) | Texts released (Pt. 2)

RELATED: Portland police lieutenant communicated with several groups prior to 2017 protest, records show

RELATED: Wheeler calls for investigation into texts between Portland police and Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson