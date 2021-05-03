You can now make your own mass vaccination site appointment

Oregonians can now make their own appointments for the mass vaccination site. OHSU has said it has more appointments available.

PORTLAND, Ore. — You can now make your own vaccine appointment for the Oregon Convention Center mass vaccination site.

Previously, people had to sign up through the Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) Get Vaccinated Oregon website. After completing a questionnaire to confirm eligibility, eligible Oregonians would then wait to be contacted for an appointment. Now people waiting for vaccinations can make their appointments through the All4Oregon website.

All Oregonians 16 and older can use the website to make an appointment. According to a press release, there will be more than 15,000 appointments available this week alone.

The Oregon Convention Center has administered more than 425,000 doses of vaccine.

Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) is also encouraging Oregonians to visit its website to book around the clock. Appointments are being released at 9 a.m. as they always have, however, there is not the rush of visitors to the site booking out appointments are soon as they are announced as there used to be.

OHSU attributes this to the expanding number of vaccination options across the state. However, it wants to be sure any Oregonian who is eligible to be vaccinated and get vaccinated. Thousands of vaccination appointments are being booked every day, but there are more available to those who need them.

You can sign up through OHSU and All4Oregon’s websites.